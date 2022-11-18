BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local credit union is hosting a contest to bring families together this holiday season, and give people a chance to win thousands of dollars.

GHS Federal Credit Union has partnered with Kasasa, a financial technology and marketing provider, to host the These Are My People contest.

Anyone can enter the contest, and the local winner will take home $2,500, plus there will be a national grand prize winner walking away with $25,000.

The contest started on November 7th and runs through December 7th.

The CEO of GHS, Shawn Wolbert says that the pandemic has created gaps throughout our society, and this contest is focused on bringing people together and closing those gaps.

Chief Executive Officer of GHS Federal Credit Union Shawn Wolbert says, “So this contest gives people the opportunity to reach out, to find a way maybe to purchase a flight, or bring people to them or go on a vacation together. So, so many opportunities, really what we want to do is bring people together and reduce the divide that we have seen and that has been created because of the world we live in right now.”

To enter, simply submit a photo or video with a short explanation of why you want to win, and what the money would do for you.

Send your submissions to Win With kasasa.com/GHSFCU.

You can win a $100 gift card just for entering the contest.

GHS encourages contestants to share their entries on social media by using hashtags such as these are my people or GHSFCU.

You can visit kasasacontest.com to enter the national contest.

Local winners will be announced on December 10th, and the national winner on December 19th.