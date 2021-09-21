“Ghost guns,” narcotics, firearms found in Chenango County residence

TOWN OF GERMAN – The Chenango County Sheriff’s office is reporting a large drug bust in the Town of German.

36 year-old Jonas Whaley was arrested yesterday after police executed a “no knock” search warrant for his residence at 3158 County Road 2.

The warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation involving Whaley and the alleged trafficking of narcotics from his residence.

Around 5:30 AM Tuesday morning members of the SWAT team entered the residence and recovered about 4 ounces of methamphetamine, 13 long guns and 4 pistols, including two illegal, unsterilized and untraceable “ghost guns.” Many of the guns were loaded.

They also uncovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition and $3,600 in cash.

