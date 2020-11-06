“Ghost Band” neon sculpture at the Bundy

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local light sculpture artist has made a tribute to the many local musicians who are unable to perform live at venues with live audiences due to the pandemic.

“Ghost Band” is the name of the neon sculpture created by Rick Czebiniak of Castle Creek.

It’s been installed in front of the Bundy Museum on Main Street in Binghamton for tonight only.

The neon band consisting of a guitarist, banjo player, keyboard player and standup bass will be accompanied by recorded music and a smoke machine.

Czebiniak has worked with neon both commercially and artistically since he graduated from college.

He says he still loves to see it light up.

“You take a piece of glass tubing, put a couple of electrodes on it it’s just a piece of glass tubing with electrodes, then you hook it up, pull it into a vacuum, put the gas in, hook it up. I never get tired of it. I’ve probably done a million tubes since 1978,” says Czebiniak.

Czebiniak says the pandemic has also been hard on the neon sign business which had already lost significant market share to LED’s.

The Ghost Band will pack up tonight at 9 but Czebiniak says he’d like to see it go out on tour.

In fact, once the pandemic is over, he hopes to have a show of his various neon art creations at the Bundy.