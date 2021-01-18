Getthere gives rides to vaccination sites for those who have no transportation

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization wants to make certain that no one misses out on a vaccination because they lack a ride.

Getthere, a transportation management program of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, can help people schedule a safe and secure ride.

Just calls one of the organization’s Mobility Transportation Advocates at 855-373-4040 Monday through Friday from 7 A-M to 7 P-M.

The service is available to residents of Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties.