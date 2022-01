BINGHAMTON, NY – If you need to stock up on COVID home tests, you can now snag 4 free ones from the Federal Government.

The site to get your free tests launched quietly today, a day ahead of time.

Users can log onto special.usps.com/testkits or COVIDtests.gov to place their order.

There’s a limit of 4 tests per address.

All kits contain antigen home tests that turn results over in under 30 minutes.

The tests are expected to ship out in 7 to 12 days.