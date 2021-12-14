JOHNSON CITY, NY – Preparations are underway for a new state-sponsored mass vaccination site in our area.

While it will still be in Johnson City, it will no longer be at the Binghamton University Foundation Building next to Walmart.

Local businessman Adam Weitsman tells NewsChannel 34 that the state has leased the former Davis College campus which Weitsman owns.

No word yet on when it will open.

Broome has been struggling to boost its vaccination numbers for awhile.

Only 61% of the county is fully vaccinated.