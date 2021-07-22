Get Ready for a PAWsome Event at Roberson Museum

BNGHAMTON, NY- This Saturday from 11-3:30 is Cats! Day and curious kids and families are invited to attend.

The new Cats! exhibition is filled with the art, history, culture and science behind these phenomenal creatures.

Activities range from designing a cat house model, discovering the genetic codes behind cats and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students/seniors/military, and free for members and kids 4 and under.

Community members are also encouraged to make use of Roberson’s Pay It Forward program.

To register for the event visit: Event Registration – Roberson Museum and Science Center (charityproud.org)