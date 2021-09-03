German Club hosts Breakfast in the Woods on Labor Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual tradition returns Monday with the German Club of Binghamton’s final Breakfast in the Woods of the year.

The event runs from 8 to 11 A-M on Labor Day in the sheltered outdoor beer garden behind the clubhouse at 218 Loughlin Road in Kirkwood.

The club will serve pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, bread, orange juice, and coffee for $10.

$5 for kids under 10.

There will be music by Jude and the Polka Jets and for those looking to start the revelry early, a cash bar with mimosas, bloody mary’s and, of course, German beer.

More info on the Binghamton German Club Facebook page.