German Club holds annual Breakfast in the Woods

Close to 600 people filled a small patch of woods in Kirkwood this morning for the German Club’s annual Breakfast in the Woods.

For over 50 years, the club has held these breakfasts on the three Summer holidays of Memorial Day, Labor Day and the 4th of July.

Attendees enjoyed an all-you-can-eat meal of scrambled eggs, pancakes and ham while being entertained by Jude’s Polka Jets.

German Club President Kurt Eschbach says it’s the atmosphere that keeps people coming back.

“In 1930, our German community came together and bought this land. They wanted to build someplace that reminded them of their land in Germany. They built this back into the woods and it really creates a unique setting. There’s no other place in Binghamton or Broome County you can go out and have breakfast in the woods,” he said.

There were also raffles and, although it was a bit early, there were German and American beers for sale.

Later this month, the club will host its Bier Garden Festival on Saturday July 27th from 4:00 to 10:00 PM.

It’s a celebration of German beer, German sausage and German music.