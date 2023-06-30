SYRACUSE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Georgia man has plead guilty to charges after impersonating a Syracuse University graduate in 2018.

38-year-old Gregory Hill, who has also gone by Gregory Allen Davis, Gregory William Davis, Gregory Davis Dutton, and John Martin Hill, admitted to the misuse of a social security number and identity theft after he attempted to steal copies of the victim’s diploma and transcripts. Hill sent SU officials a copy of a Virginia driver’s license which displayed his own photograph and the name of the victim. He then fraudulently presented his own social security card and claimed it was the victim’s in order to update the University’s records.

Hill never attended Syracuse University and is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after befriending women on dating sites and defrauding them in a serial romance fraud scheme. He has been dubbed the “Sweetheart Swindler” by news outlets.

Hill faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.