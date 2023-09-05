BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The lead guitarist on a classic rock album from 1972 is bringing that record to life on the Forum stage this fall.

Steve Hackett is stopping in Binghamton as part of his Foxtrot at 50 tour.

Hackett was a member of the famous British rock band Genesis in the 1970’s. He later went on to have a successful solo career and was also a member of the rock super group GTR.

Hackett, who is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is a virtuoso with versatility on both electric and acoustic guitar. He says he’s surrounded himself with some very talented musicians to bring the Genesis album Foxtrot to audiences around the world.

“I was very proud of it. I sweated blood to put it together as well as all of the other Genesis albums that I did during that time, the 70’s. I had a great time doing it and I’m having a great time now. It’s great to be playing it with a band that plays it, frankly, better than the originals did at the time,” said Hackett.

Hackett says the Foxtrot at 50 tour was delayed by a year by the pandemic. He’s already performed it in other countries and is just now bringing it to the United States.

He’ll be performing it at the Broome County Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton on Sunday, October 8.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Arena box office.