OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- Get your cowboy hat and boots ready for a family-friendly rodeo taking place in Owego this weekend.

The 7th annual Keystone State Gay Rodeo will be at Rainbow Rodeo Productions in Owego this Saturday. The rodeo will include the classics such as barrel racing and calf roping, as well as some unique events such as goat dressing, where a team of two has to put a pair of underwear on a goat, or the fan favorite, the wild drag race, where a three-person team has to get a 400 to 500 pound steer under control, and across the finish line with a drag queen on its back.

The president of the Keystone State Gay Rodeo Association, Adam Romanik purchased Rainbow Rodeo Productions back in April, and says that he is excited to bring the festivities to a new audience.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback about people that have never gotten to see the gay rodeo, but they’re so excited that it’s here. Because a lot of the gay rodeos are based in the Western part of the United States and people might not just have a chance to go and experience it,” said Romanik.

There will be vendors, food, family activities, and a 3D barrel race with a $500 prize jackpot. Romanik says that they are expecting 30 to 40 contestants in this year’s rodeo.

Parking is available on site, and tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and anyone 5 years and younger are free.

Rainbow Rodeo Productions is located at 240 Glen Mary Drive in Owego.

Find more information at ksgra.org.