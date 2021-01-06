Gaslamp Gym closes, citing COVID concerns

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local fitness facility is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaslamp Gym on Court Street in Binghamton has decided that it is not financially feasible for it to reopen its doors.

The 24-7 self serve facility has been shuttered since March 16th.

Co-Owner and Operator Brian Nayor says the gym does not disagree with the restrictions the state has imposed on fitness centers, but he says complying with them would have required either hiring additional staff or restricting its membership, which it could not afford to do.

Gaslamp made the decision not to reopen late last month and is currently in the process of issuing refunds to its members.