Gas prices rise again, but not by much

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says gas prices have leveled off this week.

Although the averages in New York and the nation as a whole went up again, the differences aren’t as drastic this week.

The national average is up one cent at $2.40. Last year at this time, it was $2.53.

New York’s average is up two cents, at $2.49. One year ago, it was $2.70.

Here are the averages across upstate New York: