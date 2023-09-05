UTICA, N.Y. (WBGH/WIVT) – According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price in New York is down once cent from last week.

On September 5, AAA announced that the average gas price in New York is $3.89 per gallon. Today’s price is one cent lower than last month’s prices ($3.90), and 12 cents lower than gas prices on September 5, 2022 ($4.01). Currently, New York’s average gas price is 8 cents higher than the national average.

Although gas prices have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, oil prices have surged due to Saudi Arabia extending production cuts until the end of the year. According to AAA, crude oil prices are at the highest level since November 2022, and could have an impact on gas prices in the upcoming weeks.

“Motorists hoping for gas prices to drop substantially in September might be disappointed as the end of the summer driving season is capped with robust Labor Day travel and stronger gasoline demand,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Outreach Director. “Higher oil prices, coupled with steady demand, could pause the traditional end-of-summer swoon for pump prices.”

The current national average is one cent lower than last week ($3.82), averaging $3.81 a gallon. Today’s national average price is two cents lower than a month ago ($3.83) and is 3 cents higher than this day last year ($3.78).

For more information on the national price of gas as well the AAA Northeast’s gas survey, visit gasprices.aaa.com.