Gas prices continue to rise in NYS

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While the national average for gasoline is down, the state’s average continues to rise, according to AAA.
New York State’s average is $3.13, up two cents from last week. Meanwhile, the state, which sits at $3.07, is down one cent compared to last week.
One year ago both the state and the nation’s average was nearly a dollar less – sitting at $2.23 and $2.13 respectively.
Here is a roundup of gas prices in New York and Northern Pennsylvania:
- Batavia – $3.08 (no change since last Monday)
- Binghamton – $3.09 ( up three cents since last Monday)
- Buffalo – $3.07 (up three cents since last Monday)
- Elmira – $3.08 (up three cents since last Monday)
- Ithaca – $3.11 (up six cents since last Monday)
- Rochester – $3.10 (up three cents since last Monday)
- Rome – $3.20 (up three cents since last Monday)
- Syracuse – $3.12 (up six cents since last Monday)
- Watertown – $3.17 (up two cents since last Monday)
Last week in Pennsylvania the price maintained at $3.17 from last week. One year ago it was $2.53.
Gas in Williamsport actually went down by one cent since last week, to a new average of $3.15.