Gas prices are up again, our area has the highest increase this week

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas is up again, on both a national and a state level, with the highest increases in our area.

U.S. average: $3.18/gallon (up two cents)

NYS average: $3.21/gallon (up two cents)

PA average: $3.27/gallon (up two cents)

One year ago, the national average was a dollar less, while New York’s was $2.26. Here are the averages across different parts of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania:

Batavia – $3.19 (up two cents since last week)

Binghamton – $3.21 (up five cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.15 (up two cents since last week)

Elmira – $3.14 (up five cents since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (up three cents since last week)

Rochester – $3.19 (up three cents since last week)

Rome – $3.25 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.18 (up two cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

Williamsport, PA – $3.23(up nine cents since last week)

“There’s another month of summer travel ahead through Labor Day, and college students will begin their return to campuses in the meantime, so gas demand will likely remain high,” AAA says. “AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”

You can always find the lowest gas prices in the Twin Tiers and beyond with the Binghamton Gas Tracker.