Garnar sees Biden Administration vaccine mandate as huge logistical undertaking

BINGHAMTON, NY – The number of positive COVID cases in Broome County is down 13% in the last 7 days, however the positivity rate continues to increase in Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar shared some important news regarding an announcement that came from the Biden Administration this morning.

The Federal Government announced a few months ago that eventually, all businesses with over 100 workers as well as local government employees will need to be fully vaccinated or get tested weekly.

Garnar says this will be a huge logistical undertaking.

“We’re going to have to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t. Then we are going to have to set up a tracking system that people are going to choose not to be vaccinated to track their test results, every single week,” he said.

He says Broome County has about 1,700 to 1,800 employees and can assume they have the same vaccination rate as the rest of the county does.

Meaning about a third of the employees may not be vaccinated.

Garnar says the county has been preparing for this and will be ready when the mandate takes effect on Janurary 4th.