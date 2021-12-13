BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is offering to help local businesses with any questions they have about the renewed New York State mask mandate that went into place today.

The county is hosting an informational session over Zoom on Wednesday at 10 A-M to discuss the state’s mask or vax policy.

Garnar will be joined by representatives of the county health department and Office of Emergency Services.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to attend.

Registration is required.

Click here to attend.