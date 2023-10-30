BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is building awareness for veteran resources all throughout November, and they’re asking residents to help.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar recently announced two initiatives to support veterans during November.

This includes the return of Operation Green Light, an annual statewide program that calls upon citizens and businesses to display green lightbulbs to demonstrate solidarity with veterans. Over 2,000 free bulbs will be available throughout the County at various locations including the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and the Broome County Office Building.

Brian Vojtisek, Director of the Broome County Office of Veterans Services, says the initiative helps returning Veterans feel more at home.

“It’s a huge adjustment going back from the military to civilian life, and just to come home to their hometown and just to see a community full of green lights shows that we care as a community,” Vojtisek said. “There’s help out there, there’s plenty of resources. All they need to do is ask.”

One such resource the County hopes to bring awareness to is the 2nd annual Veterans Expo, set to be held on Monday, November 6th.

30 community organizations will table at this free event to share their resources for veterans. The event will run from 3 to 6pm at the Arena, with no pre-registration required.