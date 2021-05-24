Garden to be planted for the founder of VINES

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Junior League has settled on its first project as it commits itslef to fighting hunger in our area.

The Junior League is partnering with VINES to bring the Dick Andrus Community Garden to life.

Andrus, who passed away last year, was an Environmental Studies professor at B-U for 30 years and also a founder of VINES.

His estate donated his former home at 29 and 31 Corbett Avenue in Binghamton to turn into a community garden.

Alisha Swietzer the Project Manager of VINES says the members of the Junior League are very passionate about this project.

“We just started doing site meetings and started getting ideas together and this project is becoming a reality which is really exciting for everybody involved,” says Swietzer.

With the partnerships of the Junior League, VINES, Mountain Top Grove, B-N-B Kettle and

Binghamton Fluorescent, they are hosting the first ever fundraiser for this project on Saturday.

The ‘Snack and Lunch Drive-Thru’ will feature Clambake to-go, red white and blue popcorn, 2 50/50 raffles and more.

The event is at Binghamton Flourescent store from 12 to 4.

To donate to this garden privately you can do so at vinesgardens.org/andrus-orchard.