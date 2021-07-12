Gallery: Flash Flood cleanup continues throughout the day

JULY 12 – Flash flood cleanup continues throughout Broome County after Sunday night’s downpour, with even more rain on the way.

NewsChannel 34 spoke with the Emergency Services Department, who warned that residents need to be on the lookout for dangerous conditions through Wednesday.

Otsiningo Park, notorious around the area for being quick to flood, looked like this Monday morning:







The Town of Dickinson as a whole seemed to get hit pretty hard, especially coming out of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Upper Front Street:









The Nimmonsburg area also had multiple clean-up crews, as well as residents, out this morning.

There also seemed to be minimal road damage.













By far the worse looking area was in Colesville, which took the brunt of the road damage:







More rain is expected tonight and over the next few days, so if your area is prone to flooding make sure to have your alerts turned on and stay safe.