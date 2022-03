SIDNEY, NY – The Village of Sidney turned out Saturday morning to say goodbye to a little girl whose perseverance in the face of a deadly disease inspired many.

People lined the streets as a Warrior Send-Off was held for 6 year-old Trinity O’Connor who passed away on Tuesday.

She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2018 at the age of 2.



The funeral procession included fire trucks, police cars and ambulances along with motorcycles and a truck releasing purple and yellow balloons.