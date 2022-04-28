BINGHAMTON, NY – A funeral will be held Monday morning for a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot and killed a week ago while out walking with her family on the city’s east side.

An obituary for Aliza Spencer was published today, describing Spencer as a talented girl who loved to play violin, paint and draw.

She was also an avid reader having learned to read in kindergarten.

According to the obituary, Spencer also liked taking photos, gardening, cooking and taking care of the family cat Daisy.

Spencer was a high honor roll sixth grader at East Middle School.

She was shot in the chest and died soon after while walking along Bigelow Street with her father and brother at about 10 p.m. Thursday, April 21st.

Binghamton police have not made an arrest and continue to seek leads in the case.

State police investigators are now assisting with the investigation.

And the reward for information has been increased to $25,000.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 772–7080.

Calling hours are set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church on Chenango Street in Binghamton.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s.

Spencer is also survived by her mother, two sisters and several aunts, uncles and cousins.