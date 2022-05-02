BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is in mourning today as a 12 year-old girl is laid to rest in what can’t be described as anything less than the most senseless death.

A funeral for Aliza Spencer was held at Saint Paul’s Church this morning.



The 6th grader at East Middle School was shot in the chest and died while out walking along Bigelow Street with her father and brother a little over a week ago.



Police have made no arrests in the case and have not announced a suspect, nor a motive.

Binghamton Police Chief Joe Zikuski says it’s not for lack of trying.



Zikuski says “every detective is assigned to the case and they will leave no stone unturned”.

“When you have a 12 year-old innocent girl out for a walk shot, we all take this very personal. All of the resources of the Binghamton Police Department and we’ve asked the New York State Police to assist us with the crime scene.” he says.

Zikuski says “they will not quit until they find the perpetrator”.



A 25 thousand dollar reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Anonymous tips can be left with Binghamton Detectives at 772-7080.