Fundraiser honors late Timmy Neild

OWEGO, NY – An event is being held to honor the life and legacy of a local soldier.

Timmy Neild grew up in Candor, and went on to be a carpenter, engineer, and a Captain in the Army National Guard.

Every day, 22 soldiers lose the battle to suicide.

In October it will be 4 years since Captain Neild lost his battle, but as a way to honor his legacy his family started the Team Timmy scholarship.

In the past 3 years, it was able to give a Candor senior $2,000, and this year they want to include a Spencer Van-Etten School senior.

Rick Neild, father of Timmy says Timmy was a giver and never took anything from anybody.

“He set a standard that I try to live by everyday. He was a…is an inspiration to me and everything that he did, and all that he’s done,” says Neild.

The event this Sunday is taking place at Punk’s Place with registration beginning at 11.

Weather permitting, there will be a 70 mile bike ride starting at noon and will be $10 per rider.

Neild says anyone is welcome to stay at Punk’s for BBQ, live music, raffles, t-shirts and more.

For more information, visit Team Timmy on Facebook.