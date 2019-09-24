Fundraiser for a local man battling serious brain infection

KIRKWOOD N.Y – Family and friends of a Kirkwood man are rallying him as he battles a life-threatening brain infection.

66 year-old Charlie Scott suffered a grand mal seizure back in February and spent weeks in the intensive care unit.

Doctors at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse diagnosed him with encephalitis, which is an infection of the brain.

His daughter Sommer Scott is helping to organize a fundraiser to pay for some of his uncovered medical bills, travel costs and to replace lost wages from when his wife Bonnie had to take time off from her teacher’s aide position to care for him.

Sommer says it’s emotional to see the cognitive decline of someone who’s always been so full of life.

“He’s very outgoing, very sociable. He loves people. He always knows anybody, anywhere. A very cheerful person. This has been hard on us,” says Sommer.

The benefit for Charlie Scott will take place this Sunday at the Port Crane Fire Station across from Chenango Valley State Park.

It runs from noon to 5:30 and includes a baked ziti dinner, live music, 50/50 and basket raffles, kids games, face painting and a bake sale.

Admission is $8 dollars, $6 for children 10 and under.