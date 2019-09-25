Fundraiser for a Binghamton grad who took his life to be held Sunday

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A Binghamton family is honoring the memory of a son and brother who lost his life to suicide.

A fundraiser supporting the Alexander J Wetzel Memorial Scholarship will be held this weekend.

The Binghamton High grad and SUNY Broome student killed himself last October.

Wetzel was studying computer science and engineering so the scholarship supports other Binghamton grads looking to pursue those fields.

His mother, Christin Tinklepaugh, says Alex was a quiet, compassionate, intelligent young man.

He was a quadruplet and Tinklepaugh the family is still grieving and doesn’t understand what prompted the suicide.

She says that in addition to supporting for suicide prevention efforts, she wants to raise awareness for what the surviving family members go through.

She says people don’t need to know what to say, their presence alone is helpful.

“It’s a topic that, believe it or not, still has taboo attached to it. People shy away from it and often times families experience significant isolation because individuals just don’t know how to approach the family and support them,” says Tinklepaugh.

The fundraiser at Mountain Top Grove this Sunday will be an upbeat celebration of Alex’s life.

It’s a clam bake with basket raffles. a deejay and children’s games and a video game tournament featuring his favorite game Forza.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Alex’s favorite shoes, Converse All-Stars and the party will be decked out in his favorite color yellow.

Tickets are $50.

Kids who just want to compete in the video game tourney are $15.

The event runs from 2 to 7 on Sunday.