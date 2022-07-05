July 1st kick-starts a new year of funding for the United Way of Broome County.

Executive Director at United Way of Broome County, Lorianne Welch presented the Binghamton Rotary Club with a list of initiatives underway to benefit the local community in this post-pandemic era.

This was the Binghamton Rotary Club’s first time meeting in their new space in the SUNY Broome Culinary and Event Center downtown.

Welch says that with the help of the community, United Way has funded over 2 million dollars to roughly fifty-five local programs in areas of education, health, and financial stability.

The Full Plate Initiative was started to raise awareness and funds for food insecurity in our community.

Executive Director of United Way of Broome County, Lorianne Welch says, “We know that our community is challenged in all areas of housing, transportation, but food insecurity is one of those basic needs that if you are not able to put food on the table it’s a difficult to make sure your children have a strong foundation for a strong education, and that you’re able to go to work.”

The Full Plate project has raised over $93,000 of its $100,000 dollar goal.

Welch says that in our community, 40% of the people visiting food pantries on a regular basis are new, since the pandemic.

She says that 100% of the funds raised for the Full Plate Project and other initiatives are distributed back into the community.