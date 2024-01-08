COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- A man wanted on multiple domestic violence-related felonies is now in custody after being arrested in the Town of Colesville.

Nathan L. Pixley, age 36 of Binghamton, had been sought by law enforcement for several days following a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Fenton on January 2, 2024, with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office calling for the community’s assistance in locating him.

Thanks to cooperation from Broome County residents, a patrol deputy successfully developed information based on a tip from community and located Pixley hiding in a residence in the Town of Colesville. Late on Saturday, January 6, 2024 deputies successfully took Pixley into custody without incident.

Following the investigation, Nathan L. Pixley was arrested and charged with:

Strangulation in the 2 nd Degree, a Class D Felony

Degree, a Class D Felony Criminal Contempt in the 1 st Degree, Violating an Order of Protection, a Class E Felony

Degree, Violating an Order of Protection, a Class E Felony Criminal Mischief in the 4 th Degree, Disabling Equipment to Prevent the Request for Emergency Assistance, a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree, Disabling Equipment to Prevent the Request for Emergency Assistance, a Class A Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Misdemeanor

Harassment in the 2nd Degree with Physical Contact, a Violation

Pixley was arraigned at Central Arraignment Part in the presence of the Broome County District Attorney and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said, “Once again we see first-hand the partnership between local law enforcement and the Broome County community bear the fruits of justice. My congratulations on the excellent police work done by our Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies and my sincere thanks to the community and our local news media for their assistance. By spreading the word and contributing actionable intel, they helped our team ensure that this individual answers for his crimes. I’d like to also acknowledge and thank the Crime Victims Assistance Center for their partnership, response and assistance with the victims and law enforcement in this investigation. These were serious domestic violence charges and I applaud our new Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti for personally seeing to the arraignment process.”