BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police arrested a fugitive wanted for murder in Massachusetts yesterday and found several weapons and some drugs in the process.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Special Investigations Unit, the Community Response Team, and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to take 40 year old Anthony Robertson into custody at 83 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Robertson is wanted in connection to a murder and kidnapping in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Please say Robertson and 35 year old Anwar Kelly of Binghamton fled on foot before being apprehended further down the street.

During a search, police came across a loaded 9 millimeter ghost gun, a stolen loaded Glock 9 millimeter handgun, a high point 9 millimeter rifle, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, various ammunition and drug packaging materials.

Robertson and Kelly were arrested on drug, weapon and stolen property charges.

Robertson was turned over to the U.S. Marshals to be extradited back to Massachusetts.