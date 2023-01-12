OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State is helping to bring a giant palace of sweets to historic Front Street in Owego.

Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionery is receiving a $1.8 million Restore New York grant to help with the structural renovations to 178-180 Front.

Fuddy Duddy’s owners Steve and Kim Cruty purchased the former Hand of Man location last June.

They plan a $3.5 million project to expand their business with a larger retail space on the right side of the building, and add a coffee and espresso bar, a nut roastery, popcorn poppery and enhanced candy and baked goods offerings to the left side.

The second floor will be turned into a commercial kitchen, while the third floor will house offices and an Air BNB apartment.

Steve Cruty, whose official title is Purveyor of Yum, says the new location will feel like stepping back in time.

“We’re going to have a fully immersive old fashioned confectionery and general store, or mercantile. It is like you are going back 100 years in your shopping experience. And everything you sense, from your sight, your smell and most importantly your taste.”

Cruty says the new building increases their available space from 1,000 square feet to 12,000.

Because of the building’s historical designation, all of the work on the foundation, roof, flooring, ceilings and repointing of the bricks will be period accurate.

Other plans include replacing the outdoor riverfront deck in back, landscaping the adjacent park and using the park for a European-style Christmas market during the holidays.

Cruty says the goal is to start renovations next month with an opening date sometime early next year.

In the meantime, Fuddy Duddy’s continues to sell its chocolates, fudge, cookies and more around the corner at 27 Lake Street.

For more information, go to fuddyduddys.com.