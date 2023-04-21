BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was a gut-wrenching emotional day for some Binghamton students and teachers today as they remembered 12 year-old Aliza Spencer on the one year anniversary of her death.

A Friendship Day in Loving memory of Aliza Spencer was held in front of Calvin Coolidge Elementary this afternoon.

Students from the school where she attended kindergarten through 5th grade gathered on the lawn while friends and teachers spoke about what a smart, kind and helpful girl Aliza was.

Many were decked out in purple, Aliza’s favorite color.

A bell choir performed amazing grace, students blew bubbles and a few star-shaped purple balloons were released.

The event was the brainchild of some of Aliza’s friends who are now in 7th grade including Hayden Rick.

Rick said, “It is sad. And it’s a hard day for a lot of people, including myself. I just hope people are aware that no matter what time, don’t take your friends for granted because they could be taken away at any moment.”

Rick and other East Middle School students spent a protion of their day at Coolidge meeting with the younger students to discuss kindness and friendship.

A memorial remains at the spot on Bigelow Street where Spencer was shot in the chest and died one year ago today.

Police have not made an arrest nor speculated on a suspect or motive.

A reward for information has risen to $32,000.

Anyone with info can call Binghamton Police at 772-7080.