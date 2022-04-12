BINGHAMTON, NY – The Friends of the Forum is hosting a fundraiser as Broadway in Binghamton brings a show here for the first time in our community.

The Friends was formed with a mission to raise funds to revitalize the historic downtown theatre.

Since it was founded in 2009, it has paid for projects including the installation of technology to serve the hearing-impaired.

Last week, the Friends announced its newest “FUN” raiser taking place Tuesday, May 17th, when Broadway in Binghamton brings “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“We have amazing talent on the stage here at a regular basis. This latest effort by the Friends will help the forum make yet another upgrade to not only enhance the visitor experience but also add some more curb appeal to Washington Street,” says Garnar.

The fundraiser is called the “Pure Imagination Gala.”

Gala tickets include a pre-show cocktail party in the SUNY Broome Culinary and Event center starting at 5, followed by the opening night performance in the Forum Theatre.

And after the show, ticket holders get to enjoy a candy bar.

This fundraiser will help raise money for a canopy that will go outside the theatre.

More information can be found at BroomeFOF.com.