Friend of Super Cooper dedicates play area in his memory

TOWN OF FENTON – A Chenango Valley 4th grader is doing his part to honor his friend’s memory.

The unveiling of Super Cooper’s Corner took place at the Fenton Free Library.

The area is dedicated to Cooper Busch, who was a four year old Chenango Bridge boy with Down Syndrome that died last May after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Nine-year-old Caleb Dancesia came up with the idea for the a space at the library in memory of Cooper.

He says Cooper spent a lot of time at the library and that’s where he met him.

Dancesia raised money for the dedication by selling lemonade,hosting bingo, game nights and holding raffles.

He says he wants the community to never forget about Cooper.

“He’s always in our hearts and we never want to forget him. He was a generous kid and we met him first here at this library. It’s just been super emotional since he passed away,” Dancesia said.

Super Cooper’s Corner features multiple sensory tables that were created by the Tech Academy at BOCES along with corresponding books.

On top of the area, Dancesia presented a check for $600 to the Fenton Free Library.