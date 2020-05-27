Freemasons of the Southern Tier donate to local food pantries

BINGHAMTON, NY – Masons from across our area are donating food to hungry families in Broome County.

Freemasons of the Southern Tier collected several boxes loaded with food for pantries throughout Greater Binghamton.

Cereals, snacks, pasta, and much more were loaded into each box and placed in vehicles stopping at stopping at distribution sites in Vestal, Binghamton, Deposit, and more.

Free Masons District Deputy Grand Master Scott Kinne says there are lots of opportunities to do charity even in times like this.

“This is what our fraternity is all about. We certainly get a sense of helping, a sense of humility and humbleness by going out and helping these communities right at the ground level,” says Kinne.

The food itself was divided last night in front of Binghamton’s Immanuel Presbyterian Church, and will be dispersed starting today with stops at 3 food pantries today, 2 tomorrow, and 1 on Friday.

There are approximately 2 million freemasons in the United States, and they collectively give about 1 and a half million dollars a day to charity.

The chapter in the Southern Tier has about 1,000 members split between 11 different lodges.