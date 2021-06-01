Free samples returning to Sam’s Club stores nationwide

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS (WWTI) — Free samples anyone?

Sam’s Club announced on June 1 that it will bring back its sampling and demo program, “Taste & Tips.” This program will officially re-launch this week and allow members to sample food and review products when visiting Sam’s Club locations.

Sam’s Club’s sampling program has been an attraction for over three decades, but was paused in March 2020 due to health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” said Sam’s Club Chief Merchandising Officer Megan Crozier. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs; they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”

Such additions include the Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck. This truck will tour the central United States this summer and allow customers to sample the Sam’s Club private brand, Member’s Mark. The Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck will serve “hearty helpings” of popular foods.

Additionally, Sam’s Club is testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that will bring sampling to members at checkout, visit member services desks or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.

Sampling at all Sam’s Club locations will begin initially on weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures in the first week of June.