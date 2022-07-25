BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are giving back to those who protect our freedom.

Mirabito Stadium is inviting anyone who has served in the armed forces to stop by the box office and collect four free tickets to any remaining home game of your choice throughout the 2022 season.

Simply present the box office attendant with your identification and pick which game works best for you.

Owner of the Rumble Ponies, David Sobotka said that when collecting your tickets, you will be asked if you would like to be on the field for the performance of the National Anthem.

“It’s especially appropriate, this is a week where we’re honoring heroes,” said Sobotka.” Thursday night is a night where we are honoring essential workers, and there is nobody more essential to our well-being, and no one we owe a greater debt of gratitude to than our men and women who have served in the armed forces.”

Sobotka said that for the veterans that decide to be on the field for the anthem, it gives the crowd a chance to acknowledge those who have put their life on the line to benefit everyone else.

This Thursday at the ballpark is Hero Night. All essential workers can receive a complimentary grandstand ticket when they present their badge at the box office.

You can visit the box office in Mirabito Stadium at 211 Henry Street in Binghamton.