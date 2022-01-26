BINGHAMTON, NY – A local grocery store is now offering free produce for the rest of the year.

Every last Wednesday of each month, Greater Good Grocery is inviting anyone to come out and get bags of fruits and vegetables.

Today was the very first ‘Free Produce Day’ of the year.

Executive Director of the Broome County Council of Churches, Joe Sellepack, says this would not be possible if it wasn’t for the generosity of M&T Bank

Sellepack also wants to make it clear that this day is not just for people on SNAP benefits.

“We want people to know that everyone, anyone, everyone seriously, I’m going to get free groceries today, I’m going to get free produce. Anyone is welcome to come here and get free produce at a time especially when they need it,” Sellepack.

Free Produce day takes place from 10 to 3 each last Wednesday of the month.

Members of M&T bank even volunteered their time to help out the Greater Good Employees.