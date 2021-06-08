Free poetry reading by Diane R. Wiener from her new chapbook

TIOGA COUNTY, NY- On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern), Diane R. Wiener will read from her new poetry chapbook, Flashes & Specks, at the Tioga Arts Council (TAC), in the gallery located at 179 Front Street, in Owego.

The reading can also be accessed on Zoom: https://syracuseuniversity.zoom.us/j/98763044729

Automatic captions will be provided on Zoom, with Otter.ai.

Flashes & Specks features themes of loss and grief, survival and resilience, family and friendship, equity and justice, Disability and Neuroqueer ecologies, and magic and mysticism.

“Reading Diane Wiener‘s chapbook, one can smell marine air, see birds flying, and feel the reach of trees as they sing and talk.

We experience a poet’s ‘cyclical nonlinear mythical time’ with awe at living among each other and nature.

Readers will want to return to her sieve of words to savor the love, dreams, and hope these poems catch.” – Clark A. Pomerleau

Diane R. Wiener is the author of the poetry collection, The Golem Verses (Nine Mile Press, 2018), and the poetry chapbook, Flashes & Specks (Finishing Line Press, 2021).

Her poems also appear in Nine Mile Literary Magazine, Wordgathering: A Journal of Disability Poetry and Literature, Tammy, Queerly, The South Carolina Review, Welcome to the Resistance: Poetry as Protest, Diagrams Sketched on the Wind, Jason’s Connection, and elsewhere.

Her creative nonfiction appears in Stone Canoe, Mollyhouse, and The Abstract Elephant Magazine; flash fiction appears in volumes 2 and 3 of Ordinary Madness.

After serving as Guest Editor for Nine Mile Literary Magazine’s Fall 2019 Special Double Issue on Neurodivergent, Disability, Deaf, Mad, and Crip poetics, Diane was appointed Assistant Editor.

She is the Editor-in-Chief of Wordgathering: A Journal of Disability Poetry and Literature, housed at Syracuse University.

Diane has published widely on Disability studies and cultures, Mad pride, pedagogy, social justice, and empowerment, among other subjects.

She blogged for the Huffington Post between May 2016 and January 2018. You can visit Diane online at: https://dianerwiener.com/.

Books will be available for purchase and signing on the day of the event.

To order Flashes & Specks directly from Finishing Line Press: https://www.finishinglinepress.com/product/flashes-specks-by-diane-r-wiener/

To order The Golem Verses directly from Nine Mile Press: https://www.ninemile.org/product/the-golem-verses/20?cs=true

Signed copies of The Golem Verses are also available for purchase at Gallery Forty-One (41 Lake Street in Owego).

About cover illustrator, Lucy Loo Wales: https://lucyloowalesdesign.marketing