BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local pets will be able to get their vaccines at a free clinic next week.

Matthews Subaru is sponsoring a free vaccine clinic at the Broome County Humane Society next Tuesday, October 17. The clinic will provide Rabies and Distemper vaccines to both dogs and cats.

The Humane Society notes that there are guidelines to the clinic. This includes minimum ages for both vaccines, as pets should be at least 3 months old for the Rabies vaccine and 8 weeks old for Distemper.

The Humane Society also asks that owners use separate entrances for their dogs and cats, with one person per species if you own both.

The clinic will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.. While the clinic is free, a $5 donation per pet is encouraged.

For more information or to see all guidelines, visit Bchumanesoc.com.