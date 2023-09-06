TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As part of a two-day county wide initiative to promote harm reduction, the Tioga County Public Health Department is reminding all residents that anyone can become trained on how to reverse an opioid overdose.

The health department has announced that September 14 will now be recognized as Save a Life: Free Narcan Day across Tioga County. In partnership with the Tioga County ASAP Coalition, Tioga County Mental Hygiene, and CASA-Trinity, residents will be able to attend widespread naloxone, also known as Narcan, trainings on September 13 and September 14. Participants will learn what to do if they witness an overdose as well as how to spot one. They will also learn harm reduction resources and where to find local services for opioid prevention. All who attend will leave with a free Narcan kit.

Save A Life Day started in 2020 in West Virginia as a way to provide free Narcan kits to the community while educating them about substance use disorder and opioid overdose. Opioids are one of the most addictive substances in the world and have become more dangerous due to the increase of the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, being mixed into many drugs including heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit pills.

To participate in Save a Life: Free Narcan Day, visit one of the following locations:

Wednesday, September 13:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Tioga Downs Casino & Resort (2385 West River Road, Nichols, NY)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Bread of Life Food Pantry (1 Water Street, Candor, NY)

Thursday, September 14:

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Spencer Food Cupboard (70 North Main Street, Spencer, NY)

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: The Red Door (359 Broad Street, Waverly, NY)

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: CASA-Trinity (72 North Ave, Owego, NY)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Newark Valley Village Gazebo (3 South Main Street, Newark Valley, NY)

As Tioga County continues to lose more residents, they are reminding the public that rural communities are more at risk for overdose deaths due to extended first responder response times. When administered in time, naloxone saves lives. While in use, the medication works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is a vital tool for those who have or know someone who has a substance use disorder, currently takes prescription pain medications, or is in recovery. As the opioid and overdose epidemic continues to grow, Narcan has become easier to access across the county through Opioid Overdose Prevention Programs, Public Access Narcan Boxes, and pharmacies. Tioga County residents are encouraged to attend an Opioid Overdose Prevention Training and keep Narcan in their possession.

For more information on the free Narcan training event, please visit Tioga County Public Health on Facebook. Those with questions may contact Tioga County Public Health at (607)687-8612.