Free movies curtesy of Broome County parks

TOWN OF DICKENSON, NY- Enjoy this summer with free movies and entertainment through the Broome County Parks Department.

The Prevention Coalition of Broome County is sponsoring years Movies in the Park series of family friendly entertainment with the hopes it will build community connectedness, and build protective factors for youth.

Entertainment prior to each showing will begin at 7:30, and the movie will start at approximately 8:30.

The movies in the park schedule is:

Friday, July 9 – Trolls World Tour (Otsiningo Park)

Friday, July 23- The Croods: A New Age (Nathaniel Cole Park)

Friday, August 6- Sing (Dorchester Park)

Friday, August 20- Inside Out (Otsiningo Park)