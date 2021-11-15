Free Masons of New York donates large check to CHOW

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the holiday season approaching, the Free Masons of New York have donated money to CHOW.

Last week, Maine Lodge presented CHOW with a $5,000 check.

Master Joseph Goldman says one of their Masonic responsibilities is to assist the community in time of need.

Goldman says that they understand this time of year may be a struggle for people, so they wanted to help out.

“Our hope is that CHOW will be able to use this to increase the food pantry availability and to help the people in our community that really need food this time of year,” says Goldman.

A few weeks ago, Maine Lodge donated money to the Broome County Humane Society to help with their needs.

Goldman says they are still looking for other opportunities to use their cash reserves to help the community.