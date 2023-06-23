BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Family Planning of South Central New York is participating in National HIV Testing Day by providing free Rapid HIV testing at their Binghamton, Oneonta, and Norwich locations.

On June 27th, patients can walk in or call to schedule an appointment during business hours for a free test.

A rapid HIV test uses a finger prick to quickly detect the presence of HIV antibodies or antigens. Results of the test will be readily available to patients, typically within 20 minutes or less. Rapid tests are highly accurate and provide an initial screening for HIV infection.

In the event of a positive result, patients can be started on antiretroviral medication that very same day.

To make an appointment, Family Planning can be reached at (607) 723-8306.







