BROOME COUNTY – An upcoming event happening all over New York State is something that should catch everyone’s attention.

This Saturday and Sunday kicks off yet another free fishing weekend.

Anyone that does or doesn’t have a fishing license can go to any park in Broome County and fish for free.

There is a little twist to the free fishing weekend, this year.

Anyone that shows up with their own fishing rod can rent a boat for free for one hour at county parks.

County Executive Jason Garnar is encouraging folks to give angling a try.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’ve fished on this lake, I’ve been ice fishing on this lake, I’ve actually been out on the boat fishing on this lake. It’s a great family activity, a great activity to just get out and get your kids out and do that,” says Garnar.

Visitors to the county parks are still asked to put down a standard boat despot.

All other freshwater fishing regulations will still be in place all weekend.

The remaining 2021 Free Fishing Days include National Hunting and Fishing Day and Veterans Day.

For more information go to DEC.NY.gov.