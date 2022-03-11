BINGHAMTON, NY – Starting your Spring cleaning? The Broome County Landfill makes it a little easier this weekend.

This Saturday is the 2nd designated day you can bring your household hazardous waste to the facility for no cost.

Household hazardous waste is unusable home and garden products containing dangerous chemicals. Some examples are pesticides, fertilizers, oil paints and thinners, cleaners, as well as pool and hobby chemicals, according to the Broome County website.

If you dispose of these items improperly, it can lead to pollution of water, create risks to human health and affect sewage treatment.

Items may be dropped off Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30. Typically the cost to dispose of waste is $5.

If you miss Saturday, you can also dispose for free on the 26th as well.