OXFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) 6 on the Square continues their free summer concert series with a performance from Brooklyn-based band, Damn Tall Buildings.

The concert will take place at 2 p.m. on July 16 at Lafayette Park in Oxford.

Damn Tall Buildings is a trio who started off playing on the streets of New York City. Although they are bluegrass at heart, their music is also influenced by ragtime, swing, and jazz.

6 on the Square’s concerts are hosted every Sunday. Upcoming shows include Alice Howe with Freebo and The Pairs. For more information visit their website 6onthesquare.org