JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The YMCA West Family Branch in Johnson City is hosting its annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 13th.

The dinner is open to the public and will run from 2 to 3 p.m.

According to the Y, their annual Thanksgiving dinner has provided hundreds of meals for the Broome County community. This year, they want to serve as many community members as possible and they are asking for local support.

To support the initiative, you can provide food items, cook a turkey, donate monetary gits, or volunteer your time.

Cook a Turkey – Sign up to cook a turkey (of any size) and drop it off at the West Family Branch between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on November 13th.

Donate Food – They are in need of the following items:

Turkeys (frozen or cooked)

Stuffing (uncooked)

Mashed potatoes (boxed)

Green beans (canned)

Sweet potatoes (canned)

Chicken broth

Cranberry sauce (canned)

Ready baked rolls

Turkey gravy (#10 cans)

Milk

Apple cider

Soda

Pies (pumpkin and apple)

Volunteer – Servers, carvers, and clean-up crew members are needed.

To donate items, you can click here.

To volunteer, you can email dsmith@ymcabroome.org.

To donate money, you can click here.

Contact Karen Berman for more information by emailing kberman@ymcabroome.org or calling 607-770-9622 ext. 430.

The YMCA West Family Branch is located at 740 Main Street in Johnson City.