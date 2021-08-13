Free comic book day at Sound Go Round

VESTAL, NY – Comic book enthusiasts and novices alike can get their hands on a free comic tomorrow.

Sound Go Round on the Vestal Parkway is holding its annual Free Comic Book Day.

Sound Go Round sells all kinds of games, records, novelty items, and comic books.

Tomorrow, thousands of comic books will be given away.

The event will also include cos-players dressed as popular super heroes, an artist creating free sketches, face painting, and a performance from local professional wrestlers.

Comic Book Manager Justin Schroeder says comics have inspired him to help his community, and he hopes this event will inspire others as well.

“Everyone is welcome at this event, it’s probably one of the more inclusive things that’s out there because comics are for everyone, it doesn’t matter how old or young you are as long as you can read or even enjoy a picture, comics are for you,” says Schroeder.

Besides the free comics, all other comic books in the store will be buy one get one free.

And there will be other merchandise discounts as well.

The event takes place tomorrow from 10 until 2.